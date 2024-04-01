IRON Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

