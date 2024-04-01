iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.8% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.94. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
