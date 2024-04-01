iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.8% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.94. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.