iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $400.45 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average of $470.94. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

