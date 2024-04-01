iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
