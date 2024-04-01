iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.