iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Lifted by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $88,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

ITOT opened at $115.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

