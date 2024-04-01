iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $117.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

