iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Reduced by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEV stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.