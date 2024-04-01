iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

