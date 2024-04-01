iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,473,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

