iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

IWP stock opened at $114.14 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

