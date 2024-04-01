iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

IJK stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

