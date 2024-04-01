iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
