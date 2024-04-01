iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.