iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

