Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $778.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

