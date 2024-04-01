JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPM opened at $200.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

