JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Bought by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 2,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,118,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPI opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

