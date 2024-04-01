JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,441,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.