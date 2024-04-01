Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

KVACW opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

