Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance
KVACW opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
