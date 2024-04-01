Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

