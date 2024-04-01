Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 13,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.0 %

KMI opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

