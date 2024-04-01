LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 739,600 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
LendingTree Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.34 on Monday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LendingTree by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
