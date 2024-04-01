Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

