Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.