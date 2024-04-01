Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

