Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $79.76 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

