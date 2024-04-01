Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

