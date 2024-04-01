Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,431 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

JCI stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

