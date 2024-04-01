Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,178,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,551,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $525.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $470.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

