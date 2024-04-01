Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,913 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $206.82 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $208.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.