Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $18.60 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.