Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %
MA opened at $481.57 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.82 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
