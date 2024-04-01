Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.