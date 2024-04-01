Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.10.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
