MBA Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

