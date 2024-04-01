MBA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,971 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Southern alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SO opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.