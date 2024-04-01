MBA Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

