MBA Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $525.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

