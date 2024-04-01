MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Bellecapital International Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,821.54.

MELI opened at $1,511.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,646.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,509.84. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

