MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,821.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,511.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,646.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,509.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

