Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

