Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $677.42 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $688.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.65.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

