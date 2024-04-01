Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $903.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

