News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in News were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in News by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in News by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in News by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.18 on Monday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

