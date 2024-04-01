Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.11.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

