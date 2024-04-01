Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NUV stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.