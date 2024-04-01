Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NUV stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

