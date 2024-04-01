NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lowered by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

