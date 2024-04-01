NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $903.56 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $778.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.05. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

