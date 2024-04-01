Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 619 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $496.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.98. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $497.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.