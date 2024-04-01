Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 911 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $524.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.37 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.