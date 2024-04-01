Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

