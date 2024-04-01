PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $80,028,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

